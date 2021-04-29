RVS Finish in Bergeijk in the southern part of the Netherlands is flourishing. Active in the field of blast cleaning, grinding and cleanroom cleaning, the company is investing in a larger building and has purchased an Ecoccore vapour cleaning machine. According to manager Driek Brouwers, this will enable the company to serve ‘the higher segment’ of the customer base. End customer ASML in particular is currently using the new machine, which can clean Grade 4 and Grade 2.

RVS Finish and RVS Clean together form a sister company of Bax Metaal. And this comes in handy, because the relocation of Bax Metaal allows RVS Finish and RVS Clean to take over the production hall that Bax Metaal left in the spring. ‘The production hall means an additional 2,000 square metres of surface area,’ says Brouwers. ‘We’re doubling our surface area. With our 25 FTEs we can expand our range of services even further.’

Half of the new accommodation will be set up as a cleanroom, where materials can be post-treated and cleaned under protected conditions. ‘The growth provides us with more capacity and allows us to focus on larger volumes. I think we’re definitely going to be busier,’ says Brouwers. If all goes well, RVS Finish and RVS Clean will move into their new accommodation on Galgenberg around the summer.