Productiviteit (productivity platform link magazine)

Hoe krijgen we de productiviteit van de processen binnenshuis omhoog? Wat is er nodig om de complete supplychain beter te stroomlijnen? Daarover sparren directeuren en managers uit de industrie een paar keer per jaar binnen het Platform Productiviteitsverbetering van Link Magazine. Ze bezoeken een bedrijf van één van hen en gaan daarbij op een openhartige en informele manier de discussie aan. Dat levert steevast een stroom aan ideeën en tips op.